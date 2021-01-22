Another fire outbreak at the Buipe Toll Bridge in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region has burnt a 13-year-old boy, Ibrahim Musah, beyond recognition in the early hours of last night.

The victim, who was said to be asleep in an electronic shop at the time of the fire, is believed to be the child of one of the traders at the toll bridge.

The Savannah Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed this to Joy News and is currently conducting investigations into the possible cause of the fire.

This incident brings the number of fire outbreaks to two in a period of seven months following the first one at the Buipe Bulk Oil Distribution Port.