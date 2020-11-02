National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has served notice that the next NDC government will prosecute and jail the Minister for Development and Special Initiatives who doubles as Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency.

According to him, Mavis Hawa Koomsom’s alleged condemnable ‘criminal acts’ make her a candidate for prison and will definitely spend some time in jail if the NDC wins power after the December 7 election.

“Hawa Koomson, the gun she fired, the thugs she brought into this constituency to cause mayhem, we (NDC) will definitely arraign her to be prosecuted when we come to power. Hawa Koomson will surely go to jail,” he said at a mini-rally at Awutu Senya East Constituency on Sunday.

He urged the constituents to vote massively for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidate to come back to power and continue from where they left off with the developmental agenda of Ghana.

The parliamentary candidate, Naa Koryoo, on her part, urged party supporters to campaign massively to ensure a landslide victory for the NDC come December 7 elections.