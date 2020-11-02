Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Vnaderpuye, says he is in a comfortable lead ahead of the December elections.

The MP has vowed to “beat, and beat massively” New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman to retain his seat come 2021.

Revealing his level of confidence on Adom TV’s ‘Sɛdɛa ɛteɛ nie’, Mr Vanderpuye vowed he will hand over his seat if he wins by a margin less than 20,000 votes.

“Mark my words; if I beat him with less than 20,000 I will willingly give up my seat for him. Even if Akufo-Addo steps down from presidency to contest as parliamentary candidate, I will still win,” he bragged.

To him, his comment is based on the fact that many NPP loyalists in his constituency have defected to the umbrella party.

His works, which he claims he started from his first term in office as far back as 2012, will speak on his behalf.

Ranging from three-storey classroom blocks to children’s hospital and a maternity block, Mr Vanderpuye was of the view that he had done enough and for that, deserves more wins.









