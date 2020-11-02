Thousands of residents in the Essikado-Ketan constituency of the Western Region poured out on the major streets within the constituency to support their Member of Parliament and the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate, Joe Ghartey.

Major streets at Kojokrom, Kasaworodo, Ketan were all taken over by residents on Saturday, October 31, 2020, as they rally behind Mr Ghartey who is seeking re-election in the December 7, 2020, parliamentary elections.

The mammoth crowd marched through the streets dancing and singing and expressed their admiration and support for Mr Ghartey.

In 2012, Mr Ghartey retained the seat with a margin of 7,675 votes. He polled 24, 442 votes (58.1%) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate then polled 16,767 votes (39.8%).

In 2016, Mr Ghartey continued on his winning trajectory, polling 24,041 votes (59.3%). The NDC candidate for that year garnered 14,412 votes (35.5%), with the margin of victory being 9,629 votes.