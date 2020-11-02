Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, is calling on the government to confiscate proceeds from the sale of contracts by dismissed Public Procurement Authority (PPA) boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

Mr Avedzi also wants all sole-sourced contracts awarded under Mr Adjei audited.

“Every income he generated from the back deal must be confiscated by the state and if sufficient enough, it will serve as deterrence for others who want to tow the same line,” he said.

His request comes on the back of Mr Adjei’s dismissal on Friday, October 30, 2020, by President Akufo-Addo after the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative (CHRAJ) ruled that he was unfit to hold public office.

The former PPA boss was busted in a documentary by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni for alleged sale of government contracts.

CHRAJ, during its probe, investigated claims of whether or not Mr Adjei had improperly used his office for personal gain.

It found that there were many instances where Mr Adjei failed to disclose his private capacity interest or recuse himself when the Board was considering applications for restricted tender where TDL had been listed.

CHRAJ also directed that Mr Adjei be banned from holding any public office for the next five years.

However, speaking to the media on Monday, the Deputy Minority Leader described as lenient the ban imposed on him.

“I think it is a good beginning but he should not be allowed into the public service again; he can go and undertake his private business,” he added.

