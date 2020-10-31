Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has broken his silence following the sack of Adjenim Boateng Adjei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

Mr Awuni, in an investigative piece, titled; ‘Contracts for Sale’, exposed how the PPA boss used his position to award contracts for his personal gain.

After an initial suspension for the matter to be investigated by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr Adjei has finally been sacked by the President of the Republic.

In a letter from the Presidency, which was dated October 30, 2020, the PPA boss’ appointment was terminated.

The President confirmed that Mr Adjei’s ‘personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and Board Member of the PPA.

Taking to his Facebook page, the ace journalist commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highly for the action he has taken.

“When he referred the matter to the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), I commended him. I was convinced that he was forthright on the matter, judging from the agencies he referred the matter to. It wasn’t the usual suspicious avenues the political class use if they want someone cleared. The President has also swiftly acted on the CHRAJ report and that is also very commendable,” he wrote.

He also used the opportunity to make a passionate appeal to the President.

