“Our money, our blood” was the popular chant from the Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold who demonstrated on Saturday morning at the premises of Zylofon Media to ask for their locked-up funds.

The customers said they would not leave until their monies are released to them.

Menzgold customers

They also accused the Akufo-Addo government of colluding with NAM1 to rob them of their investments.

For them, the State must not be seen to be providing protection for someone who operated an illegal business at the expense of his victims.

Menzgold customers

Meanwhile, Joy News’ Manuel Koranteng, who was with the protestors, reported that the police threatened to disperse them by force if they don’t leave.