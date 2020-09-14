Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known NAM1, is now into real estate business.

In his latest tweet, the businessman said he has acquired over 4,000 plots of land at Kasoa – ready to build a new smart city for respective clients dubbed Zallywood (Zylofon Hills).

He, however, made it clear that as a goodwill gesture, he has reserved 500 residential plots for customers who had their funds folded up in his gold-dealing-firm Menzgold.

The smart city will have many amenities including its own shopping malls, music museums, film village, recording studio, and cinema.

He also added that it will also have its gymnasium, ‘walk of fame’, and metro station among others that will make it a modern-day city.

12th Sept. 2018 in retrospect, we’re pained by the many losses we count. Refreshingly, we celebrate many successes.

Check out projectional video of NAM1’s smart city below: