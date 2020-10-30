President Akufo-Addo has terminated the contract of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

He was suspended following an investigative documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni, which revealed a company he co-owned, has been selling government contracts it won through single-source and restrictive tendering, to the highest bidder.

The President also directed CHRAJ and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate his appointee of conflict of interest and corruption.

CHRAJ in its decision said Mr. Adjei put himself in several positions where his personal, relational and pecuniary interest in TDL and other companies actually conflicted with the performance of the functions of his office.

The President statement signed by Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin thanked CHRAJ for the “methodical manner in which the matter was addressed”.

Below is the full statement