Chiefs of Enyan Denkyira Traditional area in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region have descended heavily on political parties in the area.

This comes on the back of their failure to honour their (chiefs) invitation to a Peace Campaign Programme at Enyan Denkyira as Ghana heads for elections on December 7, 2020.

The chiefs were shocked as to why the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which are two dominant parties in the district, failed to honour the invitation to the programme when enough notice had been given.

The Omanhen of Enyan Denkyira Osaberima, Ostibu Kwaw VI, expressed his anger while addressing a gathering.

He said he suspects that the parties failed to attend the event because they(chiefs) have not campaigned or endorsed any of the parties or candidates unlike chiefs elsewhere have done.

He urged parents to advise their youthful children against allowing themselves to be used for violence during the elections, adding that politicians dump the youth after using them to do their dirty work soon after they win the elections.

“All Ghanaians must condemn what happened at Ododiododoo recently. We must not entertain political violence, how can we sit down for politicians to use our youth in this manner which could result in them being deformed or dying? We should not allow politicians to destroy the country,” he said.

On his part, the Senahen of Enyan Denkyira Traditional Area, Osaadey3 Ayeboafo Etuaful, said he always feels ashamed whenever Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency is mentioned anytime political violence is being discussed.

He consequently advised all the youth to stay away from political violence.