The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Goodies Music International, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, popularly known as Goodies, has revealed that he would have dated award-winning Highlife Musician, Kuami Eugene if he came into the world as a girl.

The music production mogul said that his admiration for the ‘Open Gate’ hit maker goes beyond the ordinary, adding that he would have fallen in love with the Lynx Music signee if he (Goodies) was born a female.

Goodies made this revelation on Tête-a-tête, a weekend entertainment Talk Show on Asempa FM.

He recounted his first encounter with Kuami Eugene at the National Theatre when he went to witness a music reality show.

According to him, Kuami Eugene performed at the event and he (Goodies) was so excited to see him for the first time after years of admiring his songs from afar.

“I saw Kuami Eugene perform at the event and I was so happy to see him. I already loved his song especially ‘Angela’, but my encounter with him at the National Theater was the first time,” he said with a smile.

The producer of music giants like VIP music group, former Rap sensation, Philip Akpor Kojo Kainya, known in the entertainment circle as Lord Kenya, VIP, Berima Sidney, Mzbel among others said that he has had the opportunity to meet great international entertainment gurus like 50 Cent and Steven Seagal but his encounter with Kuami Eugene was exceptional.

“I just love that boy and I was so happy that he became part of Pat Thomas’ project which I am producing,” he said.

Goodies is currently embarking on a music project with highlife legend, Pat Thomas and they have released two songs on the market.

The first track titled ‘Time will Tell’ features Kuami Eugene and the second track, ‘Sika’ also features Fameye.

The ‘Ahomka Wom’ producer believes that his project with Pat Thomas will be one of his biggest exploits in his carrier.