Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goodies Music International, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, who served a prison sentence at Nsawam Prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine out of Ghana in 2008, has lauded Nana Appiah Mensah and Menzgold for supporting the music industry.

According to him, he sees him as a young investor who had the zeal to sign artistes all in an attempt to support the dying music industry.

Speaking on Adom FM‘s Work and Happiness show, he said he would like to meet Mr Mensah to congratulate him in person.

Talking about the Securities and Exchanges Commission and Bank of Ghana folding up his gold firm, he said:

Zylofon has made Ghana proud. The vim the man had and ventured into music he has to be helped. Everyone makes mistakes so we should find ways to help people than anything. He has employed a lot of people.

I am so proud of him, I see him in me and I want to just meet him and congratulate him. Falling down is part of human life what is more important is you don’t stay on the ground.