Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, known in real life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has broken his silence on his father, Alhaji Iddrisu’s death.

Shatta Bandle, in a tribute to his father, has expressed how much he will misses his father as he begins life alone.

 Alhaji Iddrisu passed on Monday, July 20, 2020, after suffering a short illness.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Shatta Bundle took to social to write:

Today Am starting living alone today my father says I should start taking care of myself. God help me and give me more then what I have. Today I don’t have father again am very sad [sic].”

