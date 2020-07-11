Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, known in real life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has caused a stir after a new photo of him popped up.

The photo has Shatta Bandle, who often refers to himself as Young Rich Nigga, showing off his six-pack.

In the photo, Shatta Bandle could be seen wearing a pair of camouflage shorts.

Standing beside a structure, the Young Rich Nigga wore no shirt and displayed his chest and stomach.

The photo showed Shatta Bandle to have a flat tummy which has caused social media users to describe him as having a six-pack.



