Reports indicate Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, known in real life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has lost his father.

Shatta Bandle’s father, known as Alhaji Idrissu, passed on Monday, July 20, 2020, after suffering a short illness. The cause of death is not known yet.

A photo of the late Alhaji Idrissu, sighted on Instagram, was accompanied by Shatta Bandle paying tribute to his late father.

ALSO READ:

“MAY ALLAH GRANT HIM JANNAH,” his post read.

The news has since attracted messages of condolence from well-wishers and fans.