Television presenter and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has expressed her desire to have a baby following American rapper, Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy announcement.

The entrepreneur, known wildly as Delay, in recent times has expressed her desire to have a partner and start a family of her own.

Joining scores of fans to congratulate her, Delay posted a photo of the rapper showing her baby bump on her Instagram page.

ALSO READ:

Delay’s caption indicated she wished to be in her shoes.

“Me k)n ad). She looks sooooo goooddddd 😩😩😩😩💋💋❤️❤️ It’s Barbieeeeeee.”

Read the full post below: