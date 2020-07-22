Ghanaian hiplife musician and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, also known as Mzbel, has offered to breastfeed customers who patronise, eat and belch at her restaurant.

The 40-year-old singer who runs Bela’s Pub – a restaurant at Adjei Kojo in Accra – has promised her customers ‘extra toppings’ for their orders, but with the condition that they eat and belch upon eating.

The decision to reward patrons with such ‘extra’ comes just days after Afia Schwarzenegger called her “irrelevant in music, jobless and blackmailer”.

Afia made the statement last week when she listed top 20 popular Ghanaian musicians who have lost their relevance, a list on which Mzbel came 4th.

“She was strong at 16 (referring to her ‘16 Years’ song) but after clocking 49 years, she is not getting any lyrics and hits,” Afia Schwarzenegger claimed.

But in what appears to be a subtle response, Mzbel took to Instagram to show Afia that her business is running.

