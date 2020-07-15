Ghanaian hiplife musician Mzbel has bragged about her ‘huge’ mansion with a photo she shared on Instagram.

The Legelege singer openly bragged about owning a mansion – even though her accompanying caption to the photo denoted humour.

She uploaded the photo in which she was standing in front of what appeared to be a two-story building.

And, according to her, she owned everything in the photo.

“Well, let me also do the bragging some wai… I own everything u see in the picture oo, especially the pajamas…boi “social media”. Good morning Mzbelievers,” she wrote as caption for the photo.

Apart from music, Mzbel is a radio host and entrepreneur who runs a media company and a restaurant.

Probably, she built her huge mansion from her multiple ‘side hustle’.