Following its attention drawn to people guaranteeing for non-natives in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, the Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a warning.

According to a press statement to this effect, it said guaranteeing for an applicant who is a non-relative is illegal and such persons will be handed over to the security agencies to face the law.

It said under C1 91 of the electoral laws, a “registered voter who is the applicant’s parent, sibling, spouse, guardian and other are the only persons who can serve as guarantors.

MORE

“Anything contrary warrants a summary conviction to a fine of not more than five hundred penalty units or term of imprisonment of not more than two years or both.”

One penalty unit is GHS12, making 500 penalty units an amount of GHS 6,000.00.