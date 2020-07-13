Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has admitted that she wears hip pads most of the time to enhance her looks by making her curvaceous in stature.

She disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall with host Mike 2 last weekend.

According to the 16 years songstress, she wears it because some clothes in her wardrobe demand for it aside the fact that she already patronises it to become more attractive.

I wear hip pad but it’s not like I’ve done surgery. Some have big buttocks but some of us it’s better we wear hip pad sometimes. There are some dresses that demand hip pad. It’s part of the dressing. It was made for us to wear so what’s the problem with the breast it’s normal.

Ghanaians don’t understand the hip pad. I don’t like big ass but I like a curvy hip and I wasn’t born with it.

She, however, admitted she is planning to have plastic surgery after the Coronavirus gets a vaccine.

Eventually, I will do have plastic surgery, I nearly did it in Ghana. When I booked the appointment, a few days later then I realised someone had died so I was scared.

Very soon when the borders open I will go for it, she told host Mike 2.