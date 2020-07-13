Florentina Naa Djama Odoi completed Junior High School with a clean record of 10-ones and then proceeded to study General Science at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School and finished with 6As.

Florentina Naa Djama Odoi

After that, she bagged first class in Actuarial Science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with an 82.82 CWA prior to her Master Degree at a United States university.

Over the years, the intelligent girl enjoyed the International Association of Black Actuaries (IABA)/Willis Towers Watson Scholarship and the Mensa Foundation’s Karen Cooper Scholarship.

She also won the Prudential Award for Excellence in Actuarial Science and the Department of Mathematics Best Performing Students’ Award in 2014/2015 at KNUST.

Speaking about the secret to her success she said her father used to teach her mathematics when she was young which made her fall in love with the subject right from childhood.