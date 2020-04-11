Singer Mzbel has suggested to her followers to collect receipts whenever they help friends who are in need.

The 16 Years musician, took to her Instagram page to advise her followers after one of her friends disappointed her.

Although Mzbel didn’t give out much information with regards to the matter, she was quick to tell her followers this:

Some people are just naturally evil and ungrateful… sad part is, they’re supposed to be family. I’m done! Totally done! What can come… can come!

