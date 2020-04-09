Rapper Sarkodie, on behalf of his Sarkcess Foundation, has donated food items such as bags of rice and cooking oil among other essentials like hand sanitisers to support residents living in Tema amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos circulating on social media has his manager, Angel Town and some team members, distributing the foodstuff to the less-privileged.

In the video, the mayor of Tema, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, thanked the foundation for putting smiles on the faces of his people.

Find the video and photos below:

Sarkodie donates foodstuffs, sanitisers to residents in Tema

Residents line up to receive items from Sarkcess Foundation

