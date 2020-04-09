Sachet water producers in the country will not enjoy government’s free water supply, the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) has said.

This is because they have added value to the water, sell and make profit, hence cannot enjoy the freebies during the three months period.

Communications Director of the GWCL, Stanley Martey, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

Government will pay the water and electricity bills of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 to provide relief amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the utility service providers to ensure there is stable power and water supply during the period.

But those owing Ghana water and sachet water producers will have to pay for the water they use.

However, Mr Martey said if a sachet water company, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, wants to donate or supply water for free to the vulnerable or the COVID-19 team, government will take up the bill.