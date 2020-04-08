Our industry is a big disgrace to the world .. Many musicians in Ghana don’t know the job they pursuing so how can our government take us serious..Until they see a change no government will support us like this ..If am fool in this ,Then you are more foolish.Gracias!! pic.twitter.com/dq7Qro5v8Q — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 8, 2020

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is seriously upset with the Ghanaian music industry.



According to Shatta Wale, the music industry in Ghana is nothing but a “big disgrace to the world.”



His outburst follows announcement by Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, for the release of some 100 million Kenyan shillings or its equivalent of $938,850.50 to Kenya artistes in the wake of Covid-19.



Mr Kenyatta had directed Kenya’s Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to avail Ksh. 100 million from the nation’s Sports Fund to Kenyan musicians, actors during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The President says the aim is to enable Kenyan artistes to “continue to entertain their fellow brothers and sisters through TV, radio and the internet.”



Shatta Wale took to twitter later to share what Mr Kenyatta had asked to be done for Kenyan musicians, saying “our industry is a big disgrace to the world.”



He expressed the belief that “many musicians in Ghana don’t know the job they are pursuing so how can our government take us serious?”



“Until they see a change no government will support us like this…If am foolish in this, then you are more foolish. Gracias!!”



Ghana is battling Covid-19 with about 287 confirmed cases and five deaths as at April 7, 2020.



DGN Online has been monitoring the global situation concerning the virus and the various measures being put in place to ease the plight of citizens and to curtail the further spread of Covid-19.

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com