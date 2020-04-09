The Ghana Water Company Limited has devised an innovative way of dealing with individuals who fail to supply water to their community for free during the lockdown period.

ALSO READ:

Following the announcement of free water supply by the government, some private water retailers have defied the directive and selling to customers.

Customers are left with no other choice than to buy or die of thirst though the bills will be borne by the government for the next three months.

To address this challenge, the Ghana Water Company will mount water tanks in these communities to supply free water to residents.

Communications Director of the Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday could not fathom why some water retailers have decided to be difficult.

This notwithstanding, he said they have identified places in such communities to provide them with water.

“We will mount polytanks in such areas within three hours to provide water to residents,” Mr Martey stressed.

He could not fathom why the water retailers are not being reasonable when the government had promised to pay them commission.

“In this crucial time, we have to be each other’s keeper and that is why we are appealing to everybody to help for the process to move smoothly,” Mr Martey appealed.

He also urged tenants, whose landlords will defy the directive, to report to any Ghana Water district or Regional office for prompt action.