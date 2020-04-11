About 45 passengers on board a bus with registration number AC 1557-17 have escaped death with the vehicle burnt beyond recognition.

Information gathered suggested that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, April 11, 2020 along the Techiman- Bawku highway.

According to the passengers, who escaped unhurt, they sensed smoke in the vehicle in the course of the journey and drew the attention of the driver who could not stop abruptly.

They, however, managed to stop at a town called Paninamisa in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East region where fire engulfed the bus.

Burnt vehicle

Speaking on how they managed to timely escape before the fire outbreak, they said they had to break glasses of the vehicle and jump out.

Another bus was, however, arranged for them as fire service personnel in the area worked tirelessly for over 40 minutes to bring down the fire.