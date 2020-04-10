A mother, her one-year-old and eight months old children, have been burnt to death at New Takoradi in the Western region.

Reports indicate the incident happened during a fire outbreak while she was bathing the children.

According to the Deputy National Disaster Management Organisation Director of Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, David Owusu Nuamah, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

He explained petrol gallons were found in the bathroom with another woman cooking nearby where the fire is suspected to have started but it is unclear how the fire extended to the bathroom.

He added they were trapped in the bathroom looking at the extent of the fire leading to their death.