The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR, is assisting with the testing of COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ:

While the Biomedical and Public Health Research Unit of the Council in Accra is assisting the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the Crop Research Institute in Fumesua in the Ashanti Region is assisting the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research with the testing.



The Director of CSIR’s Water Research Institute, Prof Mike Osei-Atweneboana, who disclosed this to GBC’s Joyce Gyekye, said, the Water Research Institute is poised to assist with testing of water quality to argument the free use of water to be enjoyed by Ghanaians from April to June.



President Nana Akufo-Addo last week met the leadership of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and the CSIR.

