The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has expressed shock at the sale of a 2014 registered Toyota Hilux and a Nissan pick up for GHC 2,200 and GHC 2,300 respectively.

The two pick-ups, belonging to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), according to a 2017 report by the Auditor-General, revealed that the two pick-ups, despite being repairable and usable, was still sold.

“We noted also that three fairly good vehicles of the Institute which could have been repaired at a reasonable cost and put to use, had been abandoned and left to the mercy of the weather,” the report added.

Aside the two pick-ups, another Nissan hard body pick up was also sold for GHC 4,800 and another for GHC 4,600. Two other tractors were also sold for a total of GHC 12,600.

Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, expressed shock as officials of CSIR corroborate the Auditor-General’s report and laid out details of the auction undertaken in January 2020.

Ranking Member of the Committee, Alexander Abban, also questioned the basis for which the auctioneer was paid 7% of the total sum.