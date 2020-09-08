Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for coronavirus, the France national team has confirmed.

He has left the squad, who are preparing to face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening.

He is also likely to miss domestic fixtures for his club, Paris Saint-Germain, who have clashes coming up with Lens on Thursday, Marseille on Sunday, then Metz and Nice as they begin their Ligue 1 campaign.

Several PSG players had already tested positive for Covid-19 over the course of the last two weeks.