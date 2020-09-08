Highlife sensation, Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has presented the awards he won at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to his pastor.

In what surprised many Ghanaians on social media, the ‘Obiaa To’ hitmaker emerged as the ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 21st edition of the VGMA held on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He pipped the likes of Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, and Diana Hamilton to pick the award, which happens to be the topmost VGMA award.

Apart from picking the main award, he also won in the ‘Highlife Artiste of the Year’ category making him a recipient of two awards on the night. As someone coming from a strong Christian background, the musician, a Presbyterian, who worships with the Charis Congregation at Fadama, decided to go and show his awards in church.

In some of the photos, the musician, who was dressed in white, is seen holding one of the awards while the pastor held the other.

In other photos, the pastor was seen leading a group of people to pray for him while he stood in their midst with his head bowed.