KiDi has dismissed claims by some people that his colleague, Kuami Eugene, should not have been crowned the ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) show.

Speaking in an interview, the ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker said that Kuami Eugene worked hard like all the artistes in the category and deserved the honour.

KiDi said that it was important lovers of the award show do not undermine his works and contributions just because he is a “small boy.”

“I am so proud of him, he’s done amazing. I just want to say a big congratulations to him again. We are all proud of him.

“People sometimes overlook his work. They sometimes feel he is a small boy but he works really hard.”

Sharing his thoughts on the constant comparison by music lovers between himself and Kuami Eugene, KiDi said it took some time to get used to it, however, he wouldn’t encourage it, especially if it seeks to bring down one artiste at the expense of another.

“First, I didn’t get it; I am like why are you people comparing? Can you let just everybody shine? And [then] I realised comparison is everywhere in the world.

“People compare Coke and Pepsi, people compare Club and Star [beer]. People compare everything. It is human nature to compare,” he said.

KiDi, who won the ‘Album of the Year’ award, revealed he is working on his second album which should be ready in 2021.