Lynx Entertainment signee, Kidi, has teamed up with American singer and songwriter, Teddy Riley, for a remix of his ‘Say Cheese’ hit song.

The Grammy/Multi-Platinum music producer and recording artiste, who has worked with top icons such as Michael Jackson, Jay Z, Lady Gaga, M J Blige among others, opened up the song for the Ghanaian singer in the latest music video.

The collaboration between the two artistes happened after the celebrated producer told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz that he had been following KiDi on his social media platforms and is privy to what the artiste can do.

He added he could not wait to hear sounds and music KiDi would introduce him to.

Fast forward, they have teamed up on a song and they have since garnered numbers lauding them for closing the gap.

Watch the video below: