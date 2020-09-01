A photo of actor Chris Attoh’s son, Brian Attoh, looking all-grown has surfaced on the internet after a long while, or probably for the first time.

The photo was shared by his former wife Damilola Adegbite, to celebrate Brian’s birthday. She referred to him as “My Endless Love”.

Brian wore a white polo shirt over a pair of blue jeans. He displayed his teeth with heartwarming smile.

Brian stood confidently and pocketed like the ‘gentleman’ he is.

Fans have fallen in love with the photo and have left interesting comments.

Photo of Chris Attoh and Damilola in good times. Photo credit: @chris_attoh. Source: Instagram

Brian has turned six and is the first and only child of the actor and Damilola.