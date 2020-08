Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Olarenwaju Idris popularly known as Bobrisky has set the internet on fire with the new pictures he released towards his upcoming birthday.

In the pictures, Bobrisky who will be 28 on 31st of August was seen gorgeously and beautifully dressed in an Igbo costume.

He captioned the pictures;

“Ndi Igbo Kwenu oh ……..Ngwa Count down…..August 31st”

See the pictures below;