A woman in her late 50s has sustained severe injuries to her skull after being attacked at Sumpini in the West Gonja District of the Savanna Region.

The attack on Maria Ibrahim happened after the Bugum festival on Saturday evening when a group of men accused her of witchcraft.

A girl who lives with the woman and her sick husband was also attacked.

She told a health worker treating her at the West Gonja District Hospital in Damango that a young man on the same compound fell sick and she was accused of being behind his illness.

Maria Ibrahim on her hospital bed

‘Although I denied it, they pursued and attacked me with machetes,’ she said.

There was a national uproar last month after Akua Denteh, 90, was ruthlessly whipped to death after a fetish priest accused her of witchcraft in the same region last month.