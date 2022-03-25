At a time when chastising of spiritualities and clamp down of witch camps have become prevalent, a 20-year-old lady has expressed her desire to be a witch.

The young lady who shared her problem in a Tell It All platform said she possesses all the qualities of a witch for which she needs help to take her passion to the next level.

In a narration, she claimed to have noticed horrible things happen to people who wrong her.

She also pleaded to be introduced to a witch-practicing academy to help her exploit her potentials to full use.

She wrote:

I have this strong desire to be a witch. I’m a 20 years old girl. I want to be a witch. Please is there any school where one can study terminology? I have told my mum that this is what I want but she feels I am possessed.

They don’t want to help me. Please hide my ID from judge mental people. I already have the qualities of a witch. I noticed that if you offend me, you will suffer till you ask me for forgiveness.

My boyfriend cheated on me and he had 4 accidents in one day (near miss). He became worried and asked his pastor and he revealed the cause. He came and apologized and everything became normal.

My classmate in secondary school offended me one day. I wrote his name on a paper and dropped it at my grandmothers grave. From the next day till I left secondary school, he stopped coming to school. I’ve not set my eyes on him.

Please don’t judge me. Just tell me the school to go to be a pro.