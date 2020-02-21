‘Honour your father and mother’, being a Christian and societal moral is totally ignored by an unidentified lady as she is captured flogging her mother in public.

According to a social media user who made the ordeal known in a post, the lady allegedly beat her mother with a cane after her pastor tagged her a witch.

The user claimed the mother is the cause of all her predicaments and also the source of her retrogression in life.

Most intriguing fact of the ordeal is that the friends of the daughter could be heard giggling and cheering the lady on as she flopped her mother.

Her mother at a point became defensive as she tries to fight her daughter off.

Watch the video sighted on social media: