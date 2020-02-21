Embattled Central Regional 1st Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Horace Ekow Ewusi, has apologized to Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.

Mr Ewusi’s apology are for comments he made about Mr Baako on Adom TV to the effect that the popular journalist was involved in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Almost a year after those comments and a subsequent defamation suit filed against Mr Ewusi, the NPP man has retracted his comments and apologised to Mr Baako on the same show on which he made his accusations.

Mr Awusi in his apology to the ace journalist said even though Mr Baako had accepted his apology in behind-the-scene engagements he and his elders have had with him, he found it prudent to apologise on Adom TV where he made the said false accusations about him and Anas.

“I want Ghanaians to know that I am grateful to him for forgiving me, and may God bless him so much,” he told host of Badwam, Omanhene Kwabena Asante who also apologised to Mr Baako on behalf of Adom TV for allowing Mr Awusi to use the platform to make those allegations against him.

Background

An Accra High Court ordered Horace Ekow Ewusi to render an apology to the Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Abdul Malik Kweku Baako for falsely accusing him of engaging in galamsey.

Mr Ewusi, per the court’s order, is to cause a publication in the Daily Graphic Newspaper apologizing to Mr Kweku Baako and Anas Amereyaw Anas, as well as appear on Accra-based Adom TV where he made the accusations against the veteran journalist and his protégé.

Mr Baako sued Mr Ewusi for alleging in a TV interview in April 2019 that he [Baako] was engaged in galamsey and linked him to Alaska C&G Mining.