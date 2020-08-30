Host of ‘Fire for Fire’ afternoon sports show on Adom TV and Asempa FM, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo is marking his birthday today August 30, 2020.

The award-winning controversial sport presenter said he has dedicated the whole day to thank God for protecting his life.

Countryman Songo who is in his mid-40’s and is married with three children.

He wrote:Happy Fire Birthday To Me

I thank God For My Life

#Ogyaa

The Multimedia Sports Journalist has been adjudged as the ‘Best Sports TV Host’ by Big Events Ghana, organizers of the annual Radio and Television Personality Awards(RTP).