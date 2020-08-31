Multiple award winner at the just-ended 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Kofi Kinaata, believes he is the true ‘Artiste of the Year’ though he didn’t win the much-coveted prize.

“I know I’m the Artiste of the Year. It was just on the plaque [for Kuami Eugene] but I knew it’s mine, Kofi Kinaata,” he said.

The artiste from Takoradi in the Western region, who picked three out of four nominations, said he deserved the ultimate.

“I wanted everything,” was his response when DJ Reuben asked the ‘Things Fall Apart’ hitmaker his expectations going into the awards on Luv FM’s Oseikrom Top Ten Chart show, Sunday.

MORE:

Kinaata, who wouldn’t say he was disappointed was, however, quick to add that “It could have been me too.”

“Looking at the year under review, it was Kofi Kinaata. I know my songs are the best,” he added.

He urged his fans not to be disappointed as it’s a competition and he will work hard to make them proud.

“Majority of Ghanaians will say is Kofi Kinaata but aside the judges, anything can happen,” he consoled his fans.