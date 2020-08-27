Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to advocate for votes for their favourite artiste ahead of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
The event is set to take place on Friday, August 28 through to Sunday August 30.
The event dubbed the VGMA weekend will take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Music lovers have taken to Twitter to start a coversation on who deserves to win what and why.
“The year (2019) under review was Kofi Kinaata’s year while 2020 would be Kidi/Stonebwoy’s year and still counting not ended yet,” one user wrote.
Some fans of Sarkodie have began listing his works from the year under review explaining why he needs to take home the Artiste of the Year Award.
Others are looking forward to being entertained with good music and good performances.
The 21st edition of the VGMA will be streamed live on Charterhouse’ YouTube page.