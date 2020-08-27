Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to advocate for votes for their favourite artiste ahead of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event is set to take place on Friday, August 28 through to Sunday August 30.

The event dubbed the VGMA weekend will take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Music lovers have taken to Twitter to start a coversation on who deserves to win what and why.

“The year (2019) under review was Kofi Kinaata’s year while 2020 would be Kidi/Stonebwoy’s year and still counting not ended yet,” one user wrote.

Some fans of Sarkodie have began listing his works from the year under review explaining why he needs to take home the Artiste of the Year Award.

Others are looking forward to being entertained with good music and good performances.

Are you voting for Samini?? He deserves it. Let go for this #SaminiForever 🤴🦁 #VGMA21 pic.twitter.com/TP3oy5w8cP — iampatricqs (@Gre8gory) August 25, 2020

Sarkodie's catalogue Last year



Alpha EP

BlackLove Album



SHOWS

ThisIsTema

Rapperholic

BET cypher



MAJOR AWARDS

Artiste of the decade (VGMAs)

BET Best in't flow



HIT SONGS

Bleeding

Do You

Saara

Lucky

Ofeetso

Strength of a woman



Should I continue? #VGMA21#vgma pic.twitter.com/8vNj5aFqWK — Kofi Akataporri ➕ (@Kofi_Akataporri) August 25, 2020

Low key we know say fameye go take . #VGMA21 https://t.co/AsSqlNltCU — Aaron Bebe🏆 (@bebejunior_1) August 25, 2020

Now as stonebwoy and shatta Dey suspension kabutey and his fans are happy because artist of the year is cool chop for them #VGMA2020 #VGMA21 — Bhim.com🇬🇭🕣 (@AccountBhim) August 25, 2020

I really don't know who'll be the Artiste Of The Year. They all deserve it 😪 #VGMA21 pic.twitter.com/A0a1O1NNQd — OO♌ (@o_fonzy) August 25, 2020

TeePhlow force waa this year the best Rapper nu de33 efo bi ein own no #Teephlow4BestRapper

#VGMA21 — G I L B E R T↩ (@Abeiku_Panda__) August 25, 2020

Can you just give all the awards to @fameye_music any category he finds himself just hand over the awardt o him. Guy merits it. Fameye i support you. #VGMA21 pic.twitter.com/KYWX4gjeK3 — Ghana Mr. Bean 🇬🇭😨 (@Ghana_Mr_bean) August 25, 2020

Kofi kinaata once said “s3 3nom weed kotoku kor mpo ahh nokware nye d3 enntum ny3 the most high #VGMA21 #KinaataForArtisteOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/mJaz3qqQPn — Fiifi♛🇬🇭 (@Fiii_koo) August 25, 2020

Highlife song of the year- Kinaata

Song writer of the year- Kinaata

Vodafone most popular song- Kinaata

Highlife artiste of the year- Kinaata

Artiste of the year- Kofi Kinaata.



U saw it here first. Thank you.#VGMA21 — Ara Maestro 🇬🇭🐬 (@mukadas_maestro) August 25, 2020

KELVYNBOY have been murdering every collabo. Same way with his music father 1GAD. Means the teacher thought him well. #VGMA21 — PRINCE OF KUMERICA (@DeonAfrifa) August 25, 2020

Kelvynboy is the most featured artists in 2020. Kelvynboy please perform. Toffee, Na You, Coffee, Yawa no dey, and the Afrobeat song of the year #mea 🙏🏽 sekof time.🔥🔥 #VGMA21 #BlackStarAlbum 🔥soon. U really dey work. God no go shame u. — Seth Owusu ⚽ (@SethOwusu_27) August 25, 2020

See err this one no be Snr man Snr man matter ooo, when it comes to Live Band performance err @kelvynboymusic_ no get size aswear The boy be legendary Sh**t #VGMA21 Ghanaian — Kojo Linton (@KojoLinton) August 25, 2020

Let me repeat it again, no musician in Ghana performed more shows than Kofi Kinaata the year 2019 under review…check it and see, facts only🔥🤗💯

Hope you are still voting for your favourite musician 😊💪#VGMA21 — Kweku Boye (@BoyeKweku) August 25, 2020

Organizers of VGMA want to be free from criticism so the award will be given to the rightful owner 🔥😂💯#VGMA21 — Kweku Boye (@BoyeKweku) August 25, 2020

This weekend de3 some people go bleed oo😂😂😂

Just ask your self this question and be free from hypertension/heart attack😂 Who won the ultimate award at the just ended 3music awards?… Maka maka😂💯#VGMA21 — Kweku Boye (@BoyeKweku) August 25, 2020

Every year #VGMA21 surprises us with something unique and different — Sakyibea (@LilgemSackey) August 25, 2020

#TeamMooove let keep voting for our King. The only one true Kofi Kinaata to win all his categories. This is our year#VGMA21 pic.twitter.com/O7MxNxUMfW — Jackson🧜🏿‍♂️ (@YungFSpite) August 25, 2020

The 21st edition of the VGMA will be streamed live on Charterhouse’ YouTube page.