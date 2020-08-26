The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has finally revealed the identity of her children she had with Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.
It is an open secret that Mr Agyapong is the father of her two children.
The two children have always been a subject of discussion on social media after Mr Agyapong named all his 22 children on live TV.
READ ALSO:
However, their faces have never been seen but the Dome-Kwabenya MP has finally let the cat out of the bag.
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, her father, Safo Kantanka, celebrated his 72nd birthday.
In celebrating her father, the lawmaker released two photos featuring her two kids with Mr Agyapong.
Photos below:
View this post on Instagram
Dad, You are the shining example of our ménage, and I am so much inspired by your astounding accomplishments despite your humble beginnings. Your passion and desire to succeed have always been formidable, and I must confess on how exulted I am to call you my Father. It is indeed an immense joy and a divine blessing to have a true Hero like you for a Dad. You are the secret behind my great steps and the many astounding victories that I have had in this life. You have been a marvelous and influential Dad. Today, I am able to send out Love because you gave me firsthand experience on how Love should be and what it should mean. You are my first hero, my champion, my role model and my everything. I thank God from my heart for blessing me with a Father that is as wonderful as you. I built my personality based on you and my life is just like yours. You were always the best example to follow and I am so proud of you dad. May you live a long, healthy, prosperous and happy life. Happy Birthday, Prof. Emeritus Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Joining the world in celebrating you today on this special day is Me, Hanny, Daniella and Ohene.