The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has finally revealed the identity of her children she had with Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

It is an open secret that Mr Agyapong is the father of her two children.

The two children have always been a subject of discussion on social media after Mr Agyapong named all his 22 children on live TV.

However, their faces have never been seen but the Dome-Kwabenya MP has finally let the cat out of the bag.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, her father, Safo Kantanka, celebrated his 72nd birthday.

In celebrating her father, the lawmaker released two photos featuring her two kids with Mr Agyapong.

Photos below: