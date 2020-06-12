Outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has explained his motive for campaigning for incumbent MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Kennedy Agyapong said her challenger, Mike Ocquaye Jnr., who is also Ghana’s Ambassador to India, has massive support in the high echelon of power.

Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central

Justifying his claim, the maverick politician narrated how the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye impressed upon him to campaign for his son to win the upcoming primary.

“When Speaker told me this I was shocked because the MP is the mother of my children so I decided to campaign for her to win again,” he said on Accra-based Oman FM, Thursday.

ALSO READ:

The Assin Central MP could not fathom why Prof. Ocquaye, who is supposed to be neutral in the contest, is rooting for his son to win.

He said Mr Ocquaye Jnr. has so far been a hard working Ambassador, thus, must focus and leave the legislature for his ‘baby mama’.

“If your son, who is an Ambassador is fighting for the Dome-Kwabenya seat, then my children deserve better. From what I have seen on the ground, Adwoa will win hands down,” he stressed.

Mr Agyapong said among all his ‘baby mamas’, he spends very little on the children he has with Adwoa Safo who are schooling abroad because “she takes care of the feeding and I pay the school fees.”

These and many others, the Assin Central MP said are enough to keep her in Parliament to support in nation building.