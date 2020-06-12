Management of the Ghana Road Safety Authority has lauded the sentencing of one of the drivers involved in the fatal accident at Dompoase.

The driver, Mark Mireku, was facing charges of manslaughter and was sentenced to one year in prison by the Cape Coast Circuit court.

He was jailed on 34 counts of dangerous driving and banned from operating as a commercial driver for life.

Mr Mireku has also been fined GH¢17,280 or will, in default, serve jail time on 18 counts of causing harm.

Mr Mireku, 45, who was trying to over-take another vehicle, collided with an oncoming bus, killing 34 persons at Dompoase on the Accra-Elmina Highway in the Central region on January 14, 2020.

Director in Charge of Operations, Monitoring and Compliance, Kwame Koduah said the Authority is happy about the judgement by the court.

“We at the Authority are extremely happy that the law establishment will make a serious statement such as this to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

He also asked other courts to learn from the development, adding that motorists should know that given a license to drive is a privilege and not a right.

According to him, if they go contrary to protecting the lives of passengers, they should have their licences revoked and be jailed just as it has happened to Mr Mireku.