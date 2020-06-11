A Circuit Court in Cape Coast in the Central Region has sentenced Mark Mireku, the driver involved in the Dompoase accident which claimed the lives of 35 people, to 12 months imprisonment.

The surviving driver was found guilty of negligence and dangerous driving resulting in the accident that took place in the first week of January, 2020.

He was further fined a total amount of GH¢ 17,280. In default, he will serve 12 years in jail term on 18 counts each of negligently causing harm.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the court additionally banned him from operating as a commercial driver for life. Charges of manslaughter are also pending against him at the High Court.

The commercial driver was in charge of the registered Hyundai bus when it crashed head-on with another bus on 14th January 2020 on the Dompoase stretch of the Elmina-Komenda section of an inter-city highway.

Witnesses accused Mr Mireku of having tried to overtake another vehicle but failed leading to the gory accident.

The fatalities included an eight-month-old baby and her parents. In at least one case, an entire nuclear family was nearly wiped in the accident.

