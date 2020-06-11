Singer Mzbel has taken to social media to react to politician Kennedy Agyapong’s recent revelation on prophet Nigel Gaisie, the Leader and Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel.

In February, the singer called out the man of God and asked for compensation after she disclosed that she had been admitted at 37 Hospital after an encounter with him.

Mzbel tagged Mr Gaisie a f**lish filthy boy, adding that, if I don’t get the compensation we all agreed on at the last meeting with your people, I swear on my ancestors, I will proceed with my legal action and the whole world will get to know with total evidence why you’ve been asked to compensate me! [SIC].

She continued:

And oh if anyone dares come to insult me under this post in the name of politics or whatsoever, may the gods of every feminine river on this land deal with u! May u suffer the same fate Nigel has put me and many others through! [SIC].

The ’16-years-old’ hitmaker, however failed to disclose what really went down between them.

Interestingly, Prophet Gaisie never came out publicly to address Mzbel’s allegations.

Fast forward, after several weeks of making life unbearable for Bishop Daniel Obinim, Mr Agyapong has redirected his energy towards Prophet Gaisie.

Speaking on Accra-based Net 2 TV, the Maverick politician made wild allegations about the man of God.

Mzbel, after hearing the news, took to his Instagram page to summarise her feelings in one word – Vindicated.

