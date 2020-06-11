Renowned TV broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has showed off her all grown, beautiful and adorable daughter.

The ace journalist, as part of the promotion of her new book that will be released tomorrow 12th June, 2020, made her pretty little girl pose for the cameras with a sample of the book.

The adorable little girl was seen in the photo wearing a T-Shirt of the yet-to-be released book as well as holding a copy of it for marketing purposes.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti posted the admirable photo with the caption, Hello, my Mummy’s book will be released tomorrow morning. Get ready to get your copies” 😀. My Miracle, My Testimony, My Blessing…