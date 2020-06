Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has shared photos on his Instagram page as he commences a construction project to dredge a big gutter at West Legon that causes flood anytime it rains.

A few weeks ago, I visited this community in West Legon and promised I will come and start work on dredging the big gutter that causes flooding whenever it rains.

I am happy to announce that we started work today. #timenodey #wemove #idey4u.

